米原子力空母甲板でヘリ墜落

　米海軍第７艦隊は１９日、フィリピン海を航行中の原子力空母ロナルド・レーガンの甲板で、ＭＨ６０ヘリコプターが墜落したと発表した。複数の負傷者がいるとみられるが、いずれも命に別条はないとしている。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]