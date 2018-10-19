米原子力空母甲板でヘリ墜落

<p>\u3000\u7c73\u6d77\u8ecd\u7b2c\uff17\u8266\u968a\u306f\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30ea\u30d4\u30f3\u6d77\u3092\u822a\u884c\u4e2d\u306e\u539f\u5b50\u529b\u7a7a\u6bcd\u30ed\u30ca\u30eb\u30c9\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30ac\u30f3\u306e\u7532\u677f\u3067\u3001\uff2d\uff28\uff16\uff10\u30d8\u30ea\u30b3\u30d7\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u589c\u843d\u3057\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8907\u6570\u306e\u8ca0\u50b7\u8005\u304c\u3044\u308b\u3068\u307f\u3089\u308c\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3082\u547d\u306b\u5225\u6761\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>