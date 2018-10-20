新田原基地に米軍弾薬庫や駐機場整備へ

<p>\u3000\u653f\u5e9c\u306f\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u307e\u3067\u306b\u3001\u6709\u4e8b\u306a\u3069\u7dca\u6025\u6642\u306b\u5099\u3048\u3001\u5bae\u5d0e\u770c\u65b0\u5bcc\u753a\u306e\u822a\u7a7a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u65b0\u7530\u539f\u57fa\u5730\u306b\u3001\u7c73\u8ecd\u306e\u5f3e\u85ac\u5eab\u3084\u99d0\u6a5f\u5834\u3092\u6574\u5099\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u5730\u5143\u81ea\u6cbb\u4f53\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u305f\u3002\u65e5\u7c73\u4e21\u653f\u5e9c\u304c\uff12\uff10\uff10\uff16\u5e74\u306b\u5408\u610f\u3057\u305f\u5728\u65e5\u7c73\u8ecd\u518d\u7de8\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u6cbf\u3063\u305f\u63aa\u7f6e\u3002<\/p>