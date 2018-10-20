新田原基地に米軍弾薬庫や駐機場整備へ

　政府は２０日までに、有事など緊急時に備え、宮崎県新富町の航空自衛隊新田原基地に、米軍の弾薬庫や駐機場を整備する方針を地元自治体に伝えた。日米両政府が２００６年に合意した在日米軍再編ロードマップに沿った措置。

