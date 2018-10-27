日立化成で検査不正疑い

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u7acb\u88fd\u4f5c\u6240\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u5316\u5b66\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u65e5\u7acb\u5316\u6210\u304c\u3001\u534a\u5c0e\u4f53\u7d20\u6750\u306e\u691c\u67fb\u3067\u4e0d\u6b63\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u7591\u3044\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u96c6\u7a4d\u56de\u8def\uff08\uff29\uff23\uff09\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u8986\u3046\u7d20\u6750\u3067\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u691c\u67fb\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u307f\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002<\/p>