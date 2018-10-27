日立化成で検査不正疑い

　日立製作所グループの化学メーカー日立化成が、半導体素材の検査で不正をしていた疑いがあることが２７日分かった。集積回路（ＩＣ）チップを覆う素材で顧客の契約とは異なる方法で検査をしていたとみられる。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]