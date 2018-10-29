鹿児島県出水市で強盗事件発生　女性殴り手提げバッグを奪う

　鹿児島県警によると、２９日午前４時ごろ、同県出水市上知識町の駐車場で、女性を殴って手提げバッグを奪って逃走する強盗事件が発生した。犯人は上下黒っぽい服を着用していたという。

＝2018/10/29 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]