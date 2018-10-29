鹿児島県出水市で強盗事件発生　女性殴り手提げバッグを奪う

<p>\u3000\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u770c\u8b66\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff19\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff14\u6642\u3054\u308d\u3001\u540c\u770c\u51fa\u6c34\u5e02\u4e0a\u77e5\u8b58\u753a\u306e\u99d0\u8eca\u5834\u3067\u3001\u5973\u6027\u3092\u6bb4\u3063\u3066\u624b\u63d0\u3052\u30d0\u30c3\u30b0\u3092\u596a\u3063\u3066\u9003\u8d70\u3059\u308b\u5f37\u76d7\u4e8b\u4ef6\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u3002\u72af\u4eba\u306f\u4e0a\u4e0b\u9ed2\u3063\u307d\u3044\u670d\u3092\u7740\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/10\/29 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>