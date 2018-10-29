佐賀ドリフト事故で主催者書類送検

<p>\u3000\u4f50\u8cc0\u5e02\u3067\u6628\u5e74\uff11\uff11\u6708\u3001\u8d70\u884c\u4f1a\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u4e57\u7528\u8eca\u304c\u89b3\u5ba2\u306b\u7a81\u3063\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\uff14\u4eba\u304c\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u3001\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u8b66\u306f\uff12\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u5b89\u5168\u5bfe\u7b56\u3092\u6020\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u4e0a\u904e\u5931\u50b7\u5bb3\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u4e3b\u50ac\u8005\u306e\uff13\uff10\u4ee3\u7537\u6027\u3089\uff13\u4eba\u3092\u66f8\u985e\u9001\u691c\u3057\u305f\u3002\u635c\u67fb\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>