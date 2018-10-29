佐賀ドリフト事故で主催者書類送検

　佐賀市で昨年１１月、走行会イベントの乗用車が観客に突っ込み、４人が負傷した事故で、佐賀県警は２９日、安全対策を怠ったとして、業務上過失傷害の疑いで主催者の３０代男性ら３人を書類送検した。捜査関係者への取材で分かった。

