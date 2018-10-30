宮腰沖北相「全裸」報道で謝罪

　宮腰光寛沖縄北方相は３０日、全裸で衆院議員宿舎内の他人宅のインターホンを押したとする週刊誌報道について「深く反省をし、迷惑を掛けた方々に改めておわび申し上げたい」と述べた。

