宮腰沖北相「全裸」報道で謝罪

<p>\u3000\u5bae\u8170\u5149\u5bdb\u6c96\u7e04\u5317\u65b9\u76f8\u306f\uff13\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u5168\u88f8\u3067\u8846\u9662\u8b70\u54e1\u5bbf\u820e\u5185\u306e\u4ed6\u4eba\u5b85\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30db\u30f3\u3092\u62bc\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3059\u308b\u9031\u520a\u8a8c\u5831\u9053\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u6df1\u304f\u53cd\u7701\u3092\u3057\u3001\u8ff7\u60d1\u3092\u639b\u3051\u305f\u65b9\u3005\u306b\u6539\u3081\u3066\u304a\u308f\u3073\u7533\u3057\u4e0a\u3052\u305f\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002<\/p>