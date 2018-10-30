東京芸大大学院にゲーム研究の専門コース開設

<p>\u3000\u6771\u4eac\u82b8\u8853\u5927\u306f\uff13\uff10\u65e5\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff19\u5e74\uff14\u6708\u304b\u3089\u5927\u5b66\u9662\u6620\u50cf\u7814\u7a76\u79d1\u306b\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u7814\u7a76\u3092\u884c\u3046\u5c02\u9580\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u958b\u8a2d\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u82b8\u8853\u306e\u4e00\u5206\u91ce\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u6349\u3048\u3001\u6620\u50cf\u8868\u73fe\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u308b\u306e\u304c\u72d9\u3044\u3002<\/p>