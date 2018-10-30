東京芸大大学院にゲーム研究の専門コース開設

　東京芸術大は３０日、２０１９年４月から大学院映像研究科に、ゲームの研究を行う専門のコースを開設すると発表した。芸術の一分野としてゲームを捉え、映像表現のフィールドを広げるのが狙い。

