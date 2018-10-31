未充足の医学部地域枠定員削減へ

　地方の医師不足解消に向けて大学医学部が設けている「地域枠」について、文部科学省が充足率が低い大学について２０２０年度以降の定員を減らす方針であることが３１日、分かった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]