未充足の医学部地域枠定員削減へ

<p>\u3000\u5730\u65b9\u306e\u533b\u5e2b\u4e0d\u8db3\u89e3\u6d88\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u5927\u5b66\u533b\u5b66\u90e8\u304c\u8a2d\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300c\u5730\u57df\u67a0\u300d\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u6587\u90e8\u79d1\u5b66\u7701\u304c\u5145\u8db3\u7387\u304c\u4f4e\u3044\u5927\u5b66\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\uff12\uff10\uff12\uff10\u5e74\u5ea6\u4ee5\u964d\u306e\u5b9a\u54e1\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u65b9\u91dd\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>