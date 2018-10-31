停車中のトラックに車で衝突の女性が死亡　福岡県嘉麻市

　福岡県警嘉麻署によると、同県嘉麻市大力で発生した交通事故で、停車中のトラックと衝突した普通乗用車を運転していた女性は３１日午後４時１６分、死亡が確認された。

＝2018/10/31 西日本新聞＝

