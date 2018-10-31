停車中のトラックに車で衝突の女性が死亡　福岡県嘉麻市

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u5609\u9ebb\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u540c\u770c\u5609\u9ebb\u5e02\u5927\u529b\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u4ea4\u901a\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u3001\u505c\u8eca\u4e2d\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u3068\u885d\u7a81\u3057\u305f\u666e\u901a\u4e57\u7528\u8eca\u3092\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5973\u6027\u306f\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff14\u6642\uff11\uff16\u5206\u3001\u6b7b\u4ea1\u304c\u78ba\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/10\/31 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>