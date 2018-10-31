ソフトバンクが２連勝

<p>\u3000\u30d7\u30ed\u91ce\u7403\u306e\uff33\uff2d\uff22\uff23\u65e5\u672c\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff18\u306f\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u306e\u30e4\u30d5\u30aa\u30af\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u7b2c\uff14\u6226\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u304c\u5e83\u5cf6\u306b\uff14\uff0d\uff11\u3067\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u3066\uff12\u9023\u52dd\u3092\u98fe\u308a\u3001\u5bfe\u6226\u6210\u7e3e\u3092\uff12\u52dd\uff11\u6557\uff11\u5206\u3051\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>