ソフトバンクが２連勝

　プロ野球のＳＭＢＣ日本シリーズ２０１８は３１日、福岡市のヤフオクドームで第４戦が行われ、ソフトバンクが広島に４－１で快勝して２連勝を飾り、対戦成績を２勝１敗１分けとした。

