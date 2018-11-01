学生支援機構が奨学金の支払い義務半額と説明せず

　日本学生支援機構が、国の奨学金を借りた本人や連帯保証人が返済できない状況となり、保証人となっている親族に支払いを求める際、民法上は半額しか支払い義務がないことを積極的に説明せずに全額請求していたことが１日、分かった。

