学生支援機構が奨学金の支払い義務半額と説明せず

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u5b66\u751f\u652f\u63f4\u6a5f\u69cb\u304c\u3001\u56fd\u306e\u5968\u5b66\u91d1\u3092\u501f\u308a\u305f\u672c\u4eba\u3084\u9023\u5e2f\u4fdd\u8a3c\u4eba\u304c\u8fd4\u6e08\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u4fdd\u8a3c\u4eba\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u89aa\u65cf\u306b\u652f\u6255\u3044\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u969b\u3001\u6c11\u6cd5\u4e0a\u306f\u534a\u984d\u3057\u304b\u652f\u6255\u3044\u7fa9\u52d9\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u8aac\u660e\u305b\u305a\u306b\u5168\u984d\u8acb\u6c42\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>