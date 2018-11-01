ソフトバンクが王手

　プロ野球のＳＭＢＣ日本シリーズ２０１８は１日、福岡市のヤフオクドームで第５戦が行われ、ソフトバンクが広島に延長十回、５－４でサヨナラ勝ちして対戦成績を３勝１敗１分けとして２年連続日本一にあと１勝とした。

