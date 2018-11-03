立教大の学園祭の橋本環奈さんイベント巡り６人けが

　３日午後１時２０分ごろ、東京都豊島区の立教大池袋キャンパスの正門付近で「何人か倒れた」と１１０番があった。警視庁によると、女優の橋本環奈さんの出演イベントを巡り大勢の人が詰め掛け、女性６人が転倒するなどして軽傷を負った。

