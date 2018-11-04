伊藤がスウェーデンＯＰ優勝

<p>\u3000\u5353\u7403\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30c4\u30a2\u30fc\u3001\u30b9\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306f\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30e0\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u5973\u5b50\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30b9\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u4f0a\u85e4\u7f8e\u8aa0\uff08\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c4\uff09\u304c\u6731\u96e8\u73b2\uff08\u4e2d\u56fd\uff09\u3092\uff14\uff0d\uff10\u3067\u7834\u308a\u3001\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>