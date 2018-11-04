伊藤がスウェーデンＯＰ優勝

　卓球のワールドツアー、スウェーデン・オープンは４日、ストックホルムで行われ、女子シングルス決勝で伊藤美誠（スターツ）が朱雨玲（中国）を４－０で破り、優勝した。（共同）

