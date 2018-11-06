軽自動車と衝突した歩行者は８６歳の女性　福岡県篠栗町

　福岡県警粕屋署によると、６日午前１０時５０分ごろ、同県篠栗町尾仲の路上で発生した軽自動車と歩行者の衝突事故で、歩行者は同町田中に住む８６歳の女性と分かった。

＝2018/11/06 西日本新聞＝

