軽自動車と衝突した歩行者は８６歳の女性　福岡県篠栗町

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u7c95\u5c4b\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff16\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff10\u6642\uff15\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u540c\u770c\u7be0\u6817\u753a\u5c3e\u4ef2\u306e\u8def\u4e0a\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u8efd\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u3068\u6b69\u884c\u8005\u306e\u885d\u7a81\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u3001\u6b69\u884c\u8005\u306f\u540c\u753a\u7530\u4e2d\u306b\u4f4f\u3080\uff18\uff16\u6b73\u306e\u5973\u6027\u3068\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/06 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>