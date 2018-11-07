サッカー日本代表に堂安、鈴木らを選出　大分銀行ドームのベネズエラ戦

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u5354\u4f1a\u306f\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u56fd\u969b\u89aa\u5584\u8a66\u5408\u306e\u30d9\u30cd\u30ba\u30a8\u30e9\u6226\uff08\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u30fb\u5927\u5206\u9280\u884c\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\uff09\u306a\u3069\uff12\u6226\u306b\u81e8\u3080\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u3001\u5802\u5b89\uff08\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b2\u30f3\uff09\u5357\u91ce\uff08\u30b6\u30eb\u30c4\u30d6\u30eb\u30af\uff09\u3084\u521d\u62db\u96c6\u306e\u9234\u6728\uff08\u9e7f\u5cf6\uff09\u3089\u3092\u9078\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>