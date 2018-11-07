サッカー日本代表に堂安、鈴木らを選出　大分銀行ドームのベネズエラ戦

　日本サッカー協会は７日、国際親善試合のベネズエラ戦（１６日・大分銀行ドーム）など２戦に臨む日本代表を発表し、堂安（フローニンゲン）南野（ザルツブルク）や初招集の鈴木（鹿島）らを選出した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]