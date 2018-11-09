異音感知で列車が停車　ＪＲ日豊線西小倉～南小倉間

　ＪＲ九州によると、９日午後２時４２分ごろ、日豊線西小倉～南小倉間を走行中のソニック２９号が異音を感知し停車した。この影響で列車に遅れが出ている。

＝2018/11/09 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]