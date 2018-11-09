異音感知で列車が停車　ＪＲ日豊線西小倉～南小倉間

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff19\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\uff14\uff12\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u65e5\u8c4a\u7dda\u897f\u5c0f\u5009\uff5e\u5357\u5c0f\u5009\u9593\u3092\u8d70\u884c\u4e2d\u306e\u30bd\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\uff12\uff19\u53f7\u304c\u7570\u97f3\u3092\u611f\u77e5\u3057\u505c\u8eca\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/09 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>