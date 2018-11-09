異音感知は置き石　１５分遅れで運転再開　ＪＲ日豊線のソニック２９号

　ＪＲ九州によると、日豊線西小倉～南小倉間を走行中のソニック２９号が９日午後２時４２分ごろ感知した異音は、置き石と判明して１５分遅れで運転を再開した。

＝2018/11/09 西日本新聞＝

