紅白歌合戦の総合司会は内村さん

<p>\u3000\uff2e\uff28\uff2b\u306f\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u5927\u307f\u305d\u304b\u306e\u7b2c\uff16\uff19\u56de\u7d05\u767d\u6b4c\u5408\u6226\u306e\u7dcf\u5408\u53f8\u4f1a\u304c\u3001\u5185\u6751\u5149\u826f\u3055\u3093\u3068\u6851\u5b50\u771f\u5e06\u30a2\u30ca\u30a6\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u306b\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7d05\u7d44\u306e\u53f8\u4f1a\u306f\u4ff3\u512a\u306e\u5e83\u702c\u3059\u305a\u3055\u3093\u3001\u767d\u7d44\u306e\u53f8\u4f1a\u306f\u4eba\u6c17\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u300c\u5d50\u300d\u306e\u685c\u4e95\u7fd4\u3055\u3093\u304c\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u3002<\/p>