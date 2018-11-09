紅白歌合戦の総合司会は内村さん

　ＮＨＫは９日、大みそかの第６９回紅白歌合戦の総合司会が、内村光良さんと桑子真帆アナウンサーに決まったと発表した。紅組の司会は俳優の広瀬すずさん、白組の司会は人気グループ「嵐」の桜井翔さんが務める。

