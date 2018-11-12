電子マネー詐取で再逮捕、１億４千万円相当被害か　福岡県警など

　福岡県警などは１２日、有料サイトの料金が未納とのメールを送り電子マネーをだまし取ったとして、詐欺容疑で福岡県の男３人を再逮捕した。３５都道府県で計１億４千万円相当の被害があるとみて関与を慎重に調べる。

