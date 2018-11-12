電子マネー詐取で再逮捕、１億４千万円相当被害か　福岡県警など

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u306a\u3069\u306f\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u6709\u6599\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u6599\u91d1\u304c\u672a\u7d0d\u3068\u306e\u30e1\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u9001\u308a\u96fb\u5b50\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u3092\u3060\u307e\u3057\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u8a50\u6b3a\u5bb9\u7591\u3067\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u306e\u7537\uff13\u4eba\u3092\u518d\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff13\uff15\u90fd\u9053\u5e9c\u770c\u3067\u8a08\uff11\u5104\uff14\u5343\u4e07\u5186\u76f8\u5f53\u306e\u88ab\u5bb3\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u307f\u3066\u95a2\u4e0e\u3092\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u8abf\u3079\u308b\u3002<\/p>