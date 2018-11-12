宮崎県で震度１　日向灘で地震

　気象庁によると、１２日午後３時１０分ごろ、宮崎県で震度１の地震があった。震源地は日向灘で震源の深さは約３０キロ、地震の規模（マグニチュード）は３・５と推定している。地震による津波の心配はない。

＝2018/11/12 西日本新聞＝

