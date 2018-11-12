宮崎県で震度１　日向灘で地震

<p>\u3000\u6c17\u8c61\u5e81\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff13\u6642\uff11\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u5bae\u5d0e\u770c\u3067\u9707\u5ea6\uff11\u306e\u5730\u9707\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u9707\u6e90\u5730\u306f\u65e5\u5411\u7058\u3067\u9707\u6e90\u306e\u6df1\u3055\u306f\u7d04\uff13\uff10\u30ad\u30ed\u3001\u5730\u9707\u306e\u898f\u6a21\uff08\u30de\u30b0\u30cb\u30c1\u30e5\u30fc\u30c9\uff09\u306f\uff13\u30fb\uff15\u3068\u63a8\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5730\u9707\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6d25\u6ce2\u306e\u5fc3\u914d\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/12 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>