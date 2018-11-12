鹿児島で車が土手下転落、高校生重体

　鹿児島県警によると、１２日午後７時ごろ、同県日置市の市道で、乗用車が約１メートル土手下に転落したと消防に通報があった。乗っていた男子高校生１人が意識不明の重体となった。地元消防によると、計５人が病院に搬送された。

