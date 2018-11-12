鹿児島で車が土手下転落、高校生重体

<p>\u3000\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u770c\u8b66\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff17\u6642\u3054\u308d\u3001\u540c\u770c\u65e5\u7f6e\u5e02\u306e\u5e02\u9053\u3067\u3001\u4e57\u7528\u8eca\u304c\u7d04\uff11\u30e1\u30fc\u30c8\u30eb\u571f\u624b\u4e0b\u306b\u8ee2\u843d\u3057\u305f\u3068\u6d88\u9632\u306b\u901a\u5831\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u7537\u5b50\u9ad8\u6821\u751f\uff11\u4eba\u304c\u610f\u8b58\u4e0d\u660e\u306e\u91cd\u4f53\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5730\u5143\u6d88\u9632\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8a08\uff15\u4eba\u304c\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u642c\u9001\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>