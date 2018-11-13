大谷が大リーグ新人王

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ed\u30b5\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u5927\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u8c37\u7fd4\u5e73\uff08\uff12\uff14\uff09\u304c\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30a2\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u306e\u6700\u512a\u79c0\u65b0\u4eba\uff08\u65b0\u4eba\u738b\uff09\u306b\u9078\u3070\u308c\u305f\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u52e2\u3067\u306f\u91ce\u8302\u82f1\u96c4\u3001\u4f50\u3005\u6728\u4e3b\u6d69\u3001\u30a4\u30c1\u30ed\u30fc\u306b\u7d9a\u3044\u3066\uff14\u4eba\u76ee\u3002<\/p>