大谷が大リーグ新人王

　【ロサンゼルス共同】米大リーグ、エンゼルスの大谷翔平（２４）が１２日、今季のア・リーグの最優秀新人（新人王）に選ばれた。日本勢では野茂英雄、佐々木主浩、イチローに続いて４人目。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]