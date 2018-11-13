レジ袋有料化義務付け　プラごみ削減の戦略案了承　中央環境審議会小委員会

<p>\u3000\u30d7\u30e9\u30b9\u30c1\u30c3\u30af\u3054\u307f\u524a\u6e1b\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u592e\u74b0\u5883\u5be9\u8b70\u4f1a\u306e\u5c0f\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u306f\uff11\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u30ec\u30b8\u888b\u6709\u6599\u5316\u306e\u7fa9\u52d9\u4ed8\u3051\u3084\u4f7f\u3044\u6368\u3066\u30d7\u30e9\u30b9\u30c1\u30c3\u30af\u6392\u51fa\u91cf\u306e\uff12\uff15\uff05\u524a\u6e1b\u306a\u3069\u3092\u76db\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u74b0\u5883\u7701\u306e\u300c\u30d7\u30e9\u30b9\u30c1\u30c3\u30af\u8cc7\u6e90\u5faa\u74b0\u6226\u7565\u300d\u6848\u3092\u4e86\u627f\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>