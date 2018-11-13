レジ袋有料化義務付け　プラごみ削減の戦略案了承　中央環境審議会小委員会

　プラスチックごみ削減に関する中央環境審議会の小委員会は１３日、レジ袋有料化の義務付けや使い捨てプラスチック排出量の２５％削減などを盛り込んだ環境省の「プラスチック資源循環戦略」案を了承した。

