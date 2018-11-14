ヒルトン福岡、駐日キューバ大使宿泊拒否

<p>\u3000\u7c73\u30db\u30c6\u30eb\u5927\u624b\u30d2\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u300c\u30d2\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u798f\u5ca1\u30b7\u30fc\u30db\u30fc\u30af\u300d\u304c\uff11\uff10\u6708\u306b\u3001\u99d0\u65e5\u30ad\u30e5\u30fc\u30d0\u5927\u4f7f\u306e\u5bbf\u6cca\u3092\u62d2\u5426\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30db\u30c6\u30eb\u5074\u306f\u300c\u7c73\u56fd\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u5236\u88c1\u5bfe\u8c61\u56fd\u3002\u672c\u56fd\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u3092\u9806\u5b88\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>