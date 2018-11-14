ヒルトン福岡、駐日キューバ大使宿泊拒否

　米ホテル大手ヒルトングループの「ヒルトン福岡シーホーク」が１０月に、駐日キューバ大使の宿泊を拒否していたことが１４日、分かった。ホテル側は「米国の経済制裁対象国。本国の法律を順守した」としている。

