日本郵便が需要減を理由に制度改正要望へ

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u90f5\u4fbf\u304c\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\u306b\u958b\u304b\u308c\u308b\u7dcf\u52d9\u7701\u306e\u6709\u8b58\u8005\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u3067\u3001\u6e1b\u5c11\u50be\u5411\u306b\u3042\u308b\u90f5\u4fbf\u7269\u3078\u306e\u9700\u8981\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3084\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u666e\u53ca\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u7531\u306b\u3001\u90f5\u4fbf\u6cd5\u3067\u5b9a\u3081\u308b\u914d\u9054\u983b\u5ea6\u306e\u524a\u6e1b\u306a\u3069\u3092\u8981\u671b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>