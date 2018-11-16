日本郵便が需要減を理由に制度改正要望へ

　日本郵便が１６日午後に開かれる総務省の有識者委員会で、減少傾向にある郵便物への需要の変化や、インターネットが普及していることを理由に、郵便法で定める配達頻度の削減などを要望することが分かった。

