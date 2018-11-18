鹿と衝突、ＪＲ久大線ダイヤ乱れる

　１８日午後８時１８分ごろ、ＪＲ久大線日田－豊後三芳を走行中の特急「ゆふ６号」が鹿と衝突した。この影響で、久大線久留米－日田間で一部の列車に上下線とも最大２０分の遅れが生じている。

＝2018/11/18 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]