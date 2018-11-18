鹿と衝突、ＪＲ久大線ダイヤ乱れる

<p>\u3000\uff11\uff18\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff18\u6642\uff11\uff18\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\uff2a\uff32\u4e45\u5927\u7dda\u65e5\u7530\uff0d\u8c4a\u5f8c\u4e09\u82b3\u3092\u8d70\u884c\u4e2d\u306e\u7279\u6025\u300c\u3086\u3075\uff16\u53f7\u300d\u304c\u9e7f\u3068\u885d\u7a81\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u3001\u4e45\u5927\u7dda\u4e45\u7559\u7c73\uff0d\u65e5\u7530\u9593\u3067\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u4e0a\u4e0b\u7dda\u3068\u3082\u6700\u5927\uff12\uff10\u5206\u306e\u9045\u308c\u304c\u751f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/18 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>