元西部ガス社長の平山氏が死去

<p>\u3000\u5143\u897f\u90e8\u30ac\u30b9\u793e\u9577\u306e\u5e73\u5c71\u826f\u660e\u6c0f\u304c\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\u3001\u5fc3\u4e0d\u5168\u306e\u305f\u3081\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u306e\u75c5\u9662\u3067\u6b7b\u53bb\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff18\uff17\u6b73\u3002\u9577\u5d0e\u770c\u51fa\u8eab\u3002\u846c\u5100\u30fb\u544a\u5225\u5f0f\u306f\u89aa\u65cf\u306e\u307f\u3067\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3002\u55aa\u4e3b\u306f\u59bb\u767b\u8207\u5b50\uff08\u3068\u3088\u3053\uff09\u3055\u3093\u3002\u5f8c\u65e5\u304a\u5225\u308c\u306e\u4f1a\u3092\u958b\u304f\u4e88\u5b9a\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/19 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>