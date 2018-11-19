元西部ガス社長の平山氏が死去

　元西部ガス社長の平山良明氏が１５日午後２時、心不全のため福岡市の病院で死去した。８７歳。長崎県出身。葬儀・告別式は親族のみで行った。喪主は妻登與子（とよこ）さん。後日お別れの会を開く予定。

＝2018/11/19 西日本新聞＝

