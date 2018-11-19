ＦＡ浅村はオリックスに断り

<p>\u3000\u30d7\u30ed\u91ce\u7403\u897f\u6b66\u304b\u3089\u56fd\u5185\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30a8\u30fc\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c8\uff08\uff26\uff21\uff09\u5ba3\u8a00\u3057\u305f\u6d45\u6751\u6804\u6597\u5185\u91ce\u624b\u304c\u3001\u7372\u5f97\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u65ad\u308a\u3092\u5165\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u9577\u6751\u88d5\u4e4b\u7403\u56e3\u672c\u90e8\u9577\u304c\u6d45\u6751\u306e\u4ee3\u7406\u4eba\u304b\u3089\u9023\u7d61\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3002<\/p>