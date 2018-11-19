ＦＡ浅村はオリックスに断り

　プロ野球西武から国内フリーエージェント（ＦＡ）宣言した浅村栄斗内野手が、獲得を目指していたオリックスに断りを入れたことが１９日、明らかになった。オリックスの長村裕之球団本部長が浅村の代理人から連絡を受けた。

