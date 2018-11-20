東京地検、日産関係者と司法取引

　金融商品取引法違反容疑で日産自動車会長カルロス・ゴーン容疑者（６４）が逮捕された事件で、東京地検特捜部が日産関係者との間で、捜査に協力する代わりに刑事処分を軽くする司法取引に合意していたことが２０日、分かった。

