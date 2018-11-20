東京地検、日産関係者と司法取引

<p>\u3000\u91d1\u878d\u5546\u54c1\u53d6\u5f15\u6cd5\u9055\u53cd\u5bb9\u7591\u3067\u65e5\u7523\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u4f1a\u9577\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30b4\u30fc\u30f3\u5bb9\u7591\u8005\uff08\uff16\uff14\uff09\u304c\u902e\u6355\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3067\u3001\u6771\u4eac\u5730\u691c\u7279\u635c\u90e8\u304c\u65e5\u7523\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3068\u306e\u9593\u3067\u3001\u635c\u67fb\u306b\u5354\u529b\u3059\u308b\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u5211\u4e8b\u51e6\u5206\u3092\u8efd\u304f\u3059\u308b\u53f8\u6cd5\u53d6\u5f15\u306b\u5408\u610f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>