鹿児島の老人ホームで１０月から６人死亡

<p>\u3000\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u770c\u9e7f\u5c4b\u5e02\u306e\u4f4f\u5b85\u578b\u8001\u4eba\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3001\uff11\uff10\u6708\u304b\u3089\u5165\u5c45\u8005\uff16\u4eba\u304c\u76f8\u6b21\u3044\u3067\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u770c\u306f\u65bd\u8a2d\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u306b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3001\u8001\u4eba\u798f\u7949\u6cd5\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u304d\u7acb\u3061\u5165\u308a\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>