鹿児島の老人ホームで１０月から６人死亡

　鹿児島県鹿屋市の住宅型老人ホームで、１０月から入居者６人が相次いで死亡していたことが２１日、分かった。県は施設の運営に問題がなかったかどうか、老人福祉法に基づき立ち入り調査した。

