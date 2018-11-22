自宅に放火　容疑で会社役員の男を逮捕　福岡県警

　福岡県警は２２日、同県宗像市稲元３丁目、会社役員の男（５７）を現住建造物等放火の疑いで逮捕した。逮捕容疑は１０月２６日午後５時ごろ、自宅に放火して家屋の一部を焼損させた疑い。

＝2018/11/22 西日本新聞＝

