自宅に放火　容疑で会社役員の男を逮捕　福岡県警

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u306f\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u770c\u5b97\u50cf\u5e02\u7a32\u5143\uff13\u4e01\u76ee\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u5f79\u54e1\u306e\u7537\uff08\uff15\uff17\uff09\u3092\u73fe\u4f4f\u5efa\u9020\u7269\u7b49\u653e\u706b\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\u902e\u6355\u5bb9\u7591\u306f\uff11\uff10\u6708\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff15\u6642\u3054\u308d\u3001\u81ea\u5b85\u306b\u653e\u706b\u3057\u3066\u5bb6\u5c4b\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3092\u713c\u640d\u3055\u305b\u305f\u7591\u3044\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/22 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>