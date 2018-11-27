韓国向け生卵輸出が解禁

　農林水産省は２７日、韓国向けに食用生卵の輸出が可能になったと発表した。韓国当局との協議が終わった。農水省に登録された農場で生産された卵であるなどの条件を満たすと輸出証明書が発行される。

