韓国向け生卵輸出が解禁

<p>\u3000\u8fb2\u6797\u6c34\u7523\u7701\u306f\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u97d3\u56fd\u5411\u3051\u306b\u98df\u7528\u751f\u5375\u306e\u8f38\u51fa\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u97d3\u56fd\u5f53\u5c40\u3068\u306e\u5354\u8b70\u304c\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\u8fb2\u6c34\u7701\u306b\u767b\u9332\u3055\u308c\u305f\u8fb2\u5834\u3067\u751f\u7523\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5375\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306a\u3069\u306e\u6761\u4ef6\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3059\u3068\u8f38\u51fa\u8a3c\u660e\u66f8\u304c\u767a\u884c\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002<\/p>