ガソリン、５週連続値下がり

　経済産業省資源エネルギー庁が２８日発表した２６日時点のレギュラーガソリン１リットル当たりの全国平均小売価格は、１９日時点の前回調査と比べて２円安い１５３円９０銭だった。５週連続で値下がりした。

