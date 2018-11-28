ガソリン、５週連続値下がり

<p>\u3000\u7d4c\u6e08\u7523\u696d\u7701\u8cc7\u6e90\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u5e81\u304c\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u6642\u70b9\u306e\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30e9\u30fc\u30ac\u30bd\u30ea\u30f3\uff11\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u30eb\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306e\u5168\u56fd\u5e73\u5747\u5c0f\u58f2\u4fa1\u683c\u306f\u3001\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u6642\u70b9\u306e\u524d\u56de\u8abf\u67fb\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\uff12\u5186\u5b89\u3044\uff11\uff15\uff13\u5186\uff19\uff10\u92ad\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff15\u9031\u9023\u7d9a\u3067\u5024\u4e0b\u304c\u308a\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>