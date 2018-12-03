酒気帯び運転の疑いで自営業の男逮捕　福岡県警筑後署

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u7b51\u5f8c\u7f72\u306f\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u770c\u4e45\u7559\u7c73\u5e02\u6885\u6e80\u753a\u306e\u81ea\u55b6\u696d\u7537\uff08\uff15\uff12\uff09\u3092\u9053\u4ea4\u6cd5\u9055\u53cd\uff08\u9152\u6c17\u5e2f\u3073\u904b\u8ee2\uff09\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\u902e\u6355\u5bb9\u7591\u306f\u540c\u65e5\u671d\u3001\u540c\u770c\u7b51\u5f8c\u5e02\u306e\u9053\u8def\u3067\u9152\u6c17\u3092\u5e2f\u3073\u305f\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u8ca8\u7269\u8eca\u3092\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u305f\u7591\u3044\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/12\/03 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>