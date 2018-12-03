酒気帯び運転の疑いで自営業の男逮捕　福岡県警筑後署

　福岡県警筑後署は３日、同県久留米市梅満町の自営業男（５２）を道交法違反（酒気帯び運転）の疑いで逮捕した。逮捕容疑は同日朝、同県筑後市の道路で酒気を帯びた状態で貨物車を運転した疑い。

＝2018/12/03 西日本新聞＝

