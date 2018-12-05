倉庫に忍び込み工具など盗む　容疑で男を逮捕　福岡県警筑後署

　福岡県警筑後署は５日、同県大川市九網の自営業男（６２）を建造物侵入と窃盗の疑いで逮捕した。逮捕容疑は１１月２２日、同県大川市の倉庫に侵入し、工具など８点を盗んだ疑い。

＝2018/12/05 西日本新聞＝

