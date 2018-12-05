倉庫に忍び込み工具など盗む　容疑で男を逮捕　福岡県警筑後署

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u7b51\u5f8c\u7f72\u306f\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u770c\u5927\u5ddd\u5e02\u4e5d\u7db2\u306e\u81ea\u55b6\u696d\u7537\uff08\uff16\uff12\uff09\u3092\u5efa\u9020\u7269\u4fb5\u5165\u3068\u7a83\u76d7\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\u902e\u6355\u5bb9\u7591\u306f\uff11\uff11\u6708\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u770c\u5927\u5ddd\u5e02\u306e\u5009\u5eab\u306b\u4fb5\u5165\u3057\u3001\u5de5\u5177\u306a\u3069\uff18\u70b9\u3092\u76d7\u3093\u3060\u7591\u3044\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/12\/05 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>