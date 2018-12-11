覚せい剤所持容疑で６１歳の男を逮捕　福岡県警門司署

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u9580\u53f8\u7f72\u306f\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u770c\u5ddd\u5d0e\u753a\u5ddd\u5d0e\u306e\u7121\u8077\u7537\uff08\uff16\uff11\uff09\u3092\u899a\u305b\u3044\u5264\u53d6\u7de0\u6cd5\u9055\u53cd\uff08\u6240\u6301\uff09\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\u902e\u6355\u5bb9\u7591\u306f\u540c\u65e5\u671d\u3001\u81ea\u5b85\u3067\u899a\u305b\u3044\u5264\u3092\u6240\u6301\u3057\u305f\u7591\u3044\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/12\/11 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>