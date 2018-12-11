覚せい剤所持容疑で６１歳の男を逮捕　福岡県警門司署

　福岡県警門司署は１１日、同県川崎町川崎の無職男（６１）を覚せい剤取締法違反（所持）の疑いで逮捕した。逮捕容疑は同日朝、自宅で覚せい剤を所持した疑い。

＝2018/12/11 西日本新聞＝

