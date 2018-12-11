ほぼ平常通りの運転に　人身事故でダイヤに乱れのＪＲ香椎線

　ＪＲ九州によると、和白～香椎駅間で発生した人身事故の影響で一部列車に遅れや運休が出ていた香椎線は１１日午後０時３０分現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/12/11 西日本新聞＝

