異音感知で確認　ダイヤに乱れ　ＪＲ鹿児島線

　ＪＲ九州によると、１８日午後２時４８分ごろ、鹿児島線鳥栖～肥前旭駅間を走行中の上り普通列車で異音を感知したため乗務員による確認を行った。この影響で同線の上下線に遅れが発生している。

＝2018/12/18 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]