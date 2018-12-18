異音感知で確認　ダイヤに乱れ　ＪＲ鹿児島線

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff18\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\uff14\uff18\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u9ce5\u6816\uff5e\u80a5\u524d\u65ed\u99c5\u9593\u3092\u8d70\u884c\u4e2d\u306e\u4e0a\u308a\u666e\u901a\u5217\u8eca\u3067\u7570\u97f3\u3092\u611f\u77e5\u3057\u305f\u305f\u3081\u4e57\u52d9\u54e1\u306b\u3088\u308b\u78ba\u8a8d\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u540c\u7dda\u306e\u4e0a\u4e0b\u7dda\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/12\/18 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>