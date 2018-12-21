倒木で架線を切断し停電　ＪＲ日豊線宮崎～財部間で運転見合わせ

　ＪＲ九州によると、２１日午前１０時２分ごろ、日豊線宮崎～西都城間で倒木により架線が切断されて停電した。宮崎～財部間で運転を見合わせている。復旧まで時間を要する見込みという。

＝2018/12/21 西日本新聞＝

