倒木で架線を切断し停電　ＪＲ日豊線宮崎～財部間で運転見合わせ

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff10\u6642\uff12\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u65e5\u8c4a\u7dda\u5bae\u5d0e\uff5e\u897f\u90fd\u57ce\u9593\u3067\u5012\u6728\u306b\u3088\u308a\u67b6\u7dda\u304c\u5207\u65ad\u3055\u308c\u3066\u505c\u96fb\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5bae\u5d0e\uff5e\u8ca1\u90e8\u9593\u3067\u904b\u8ee2\u3092\u898b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5fa9\u65e7\u307e\u3067\u6642\u9593\u3092\u8981\u3059\u308b\u898b\u8fbc\u307f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/12\/21 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>