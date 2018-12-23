阿久根市長選、リコールの元職敗れる

<p>\u3000\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u770c\u963f\u4e45\u6839\u5e02\u9577\u9078\u306f\uff12\uff13\u65e5\u6295\u958b\u7968\u3055\u308c\u3001\u7121\u6240\u5c5e\u306e\u73fe\u8077\u897f\u5e73\u826f\u5c06\u6c0f\uff08\uff14\uff15\uff09\uff1d\u81ea\u6c11\u3001\u516c\u660e\u63a8\u85a6\uff1d\u304c\u30ea\u30b3\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u5931\u8077\u3057\u305f\u7121\u6240\u5c5e\u306e\u5143\u8077\u7af9\u539f\u4fe1\u4e00\u6c0f\uff08\uff15\uff19\uff09\u3092\u7834\u308a\uff13\u9078\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/12\/23 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>