阿久根市長選、リコールの元職敗れる

　鹿児島県阿久根市長選は２３日投開票され、無所属の現職西平良将氏（４５）＝自民、公明推薦＝がリコールで失職した無所属の元職竹原信一氏（５９）を破り３選を果たした。

＝2018/12/23 西日本新聞＝

