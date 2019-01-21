自宅に放火　容疑で無職の男を逮捕　福岡南署

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u5357\u7f72\u306f\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u5357\u533a\u306b\u4f4f\u3080\u7121\u8077\u306e\u7537\uff08\uff16\uff15\uff09\u3092\u73fe\u4f4f\u5efa\u9020\u7269\u7b49\u653e\u706b\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\u902e\u6355\u5bb9\u7591\u306f\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff18\u6642\u3054\u308d\u3001\u81ea\u5b85\u306b\u653e\u706b\u3057\u3066\u5168\u713c\u3055\u305b\u305f\u7591\u3044\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/01\/21 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>