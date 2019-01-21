自宅に放火　容疑で無職の男を逮捕　福岡南署

　福岡南署は２１日、福岡市南区に住む無職の男（６５）を現住建造物等放火の疑いで逮捕した。逮捕容疑は２０日午後８時ごろ、自宅に放火して全焼させた疑い。

＝2019/01/21 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]