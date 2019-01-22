軽乗用車が民家の外壁に衝突　運転の女性が死亡　福岡市南区

　２２日午前８時すぎ、福岡市南区平和２丁目で、女性が運転する軽乗用車が民家の外壁などに衝突した。福岡南署によると、女性は病院に運ばれ後に死亡が確認された。同署が身元などを調査中。

＝2019/01/22 西日本新聞＝

