軽乗用車が民家の外壁に衝突　運転の女性が死亡　福岡市南区

<p>\u3000\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff18\u6642\u3059\u304e\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u5357\u533a\u5e73\u548c\uff12\u4e01\u76ee\u3067\u3001\u5973\u6027\u304c\u904b\u8ee2\u3059\u308b\u8efd\u4e57\u7528\u8eca\u304c\u6c11\u5bb6\u306e\u5916\u58c1\u306a\u3069\u306b\u885d\u7a81\u3057\u305f\u3002\u798f\u5ca1\u5357\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5973\u6027\u306f\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u904b\u3070\u308c\u5f8c\u306b\u6b7b\u4ea1\u304c\u78ba\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u540c\u7f72\u304c\u8eab\u5143\u306a\u3069\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u4e2d\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/01\/22 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>