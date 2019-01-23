佐賀の県立高校に人の頭蓋骨や脳の標本

　佐賀県教育委員会は２３日、県立高校３校でホルマリン漬けの人の脳や頭蓋骨の標本計３点が保管されていたと明らかにした。県警の鑑定でいずれも人のものと確認されたが「事件性は低い」という。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]