佐賀の県立高校に人の頭蓋骨や脳の標本

<p>\u3000\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u6559\u80b2\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u306f\uff12\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u770c\u7acb\u9ad8\u6821\uff13\u6821\u3067\u30db\u30eb\u30de\u30ea\u30f3\u6f2c\u3051\u306e\u4eba\u306e\u8133\u3084\u982d\u84cb\u9aa8\u306e\u6a19\u672c\u8a08\uff13\u70b9\u304c\u4fdd\u7ba1\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u770c\u8b66\u306e\u9451\u5b9a\u3067\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3082\u4eba\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3068\u78ba\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u305f\u304c\u300c\u4e8b\u4ef6\u6027\u306f\u4f4e\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p>