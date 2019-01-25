福岡県朝倉市で工場から出火　負傷者なし

　２５日午前７時４０分ごろ、福岡県朝倉市甘木の鉄筋平屋工場内から出火した。朝倉署によると、負傷者はいないという。同署で出火原因などを調べている。

＝2019/01/25 西日本新聞＝

