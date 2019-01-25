福岡県朝倉市で工場から出火　負傷者なし

<p>\u3000\uff12\uff15\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff17\u6642\uff14\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u671d\u5009\u5e02\u7518\u6728\u306e\u9244\u7b4b\u5e73\u5c4b\u5de5\u5834\u5185\u304b\u3089\u51fa\u706b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u671d\u5009\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8ca0\u50b7\u8005\u306f\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u540c\u7f72\u3067\u51fa\u706b\u539f\u56e0\u306a\u3069\u3092\u8abf\u3079\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/01\/25 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>