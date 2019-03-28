停電でダイヤが乱れる　ＪＲ山陽線や鹿児島線

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff16\u6642\u534a\u3059\u304e\u3001\u5c71\u967d\u7dda\u4e0b\u95a2\uff0d\u9580\u53f8\u9593\u3067\u505c\u96fb\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u3001\u540c\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff19\u6642\uff15\uff10\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u540c\u7dda\u3084\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u3067\u5217\u8eca\u306e\u904b\u4f11\u3084\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/03\/28 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>