停電でダイヤが乱れる　ＪＲ山陽線や鹿児島線

　ＪＲ九州によると、２８日午前６時半すぎ、山陽線下関－門司間で停電が発生した影響で、同日午前９時５０分現在、同線や鹿児島線で列車の運休や遅れが出ている。

＝2019/03/28 西日本新聞＝

