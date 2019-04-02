未明の路上で女性が男から身体を触られる　福岡県太宰府市

　２日午前０時ごろ、福岡県太宰府市坂本２丁目１２番付近で、徒歩で帰宅中の女性が男から体を触られたという。筑紫野署によると、男は身長約１６０センチ、黒っぽい服装だった。

＝2019/04/02 西日本新聞＝

