畑でトラクターが横転　男性が病院に運ばれる　福岡県八女市

　２日午後０時半すぎ、福岡県八女市の畑で、トラクターが横転して男性が病院に運ばれた。八女署によると、男性の意識はないという。同署が詳細を調査中。

＝2019/04/02 西日本新聞＝

