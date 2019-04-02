畑でトラクターが横転　男性が病院に運ばれる　福岡県八女市

<p>\u3000\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff10\u6642\u534a\u3059\u304e\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u516b\u5973\u5e02\u306e\u7551\u3067\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u6a2a\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u7537\u6027\u304c\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u904b\u3070\u308c\u305f\u3002\u516b\u5973\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7537\u6027\u306e\u610f\u8b58\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u540c\u7f72\u304c\u8a73\u7d30\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u4e2d\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/04\/02 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>