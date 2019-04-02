トラクター横転で病院に搬送の男性が死亡　福岡県八女市

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u516b\u5973\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u516b\u5973\u5e02\u306e\u7551\u3067\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u6a2a\u8ee2\u3057\u3001\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u904b\u3070\u308c\u305f\u306e\u306f\u540c\u5e02\u306b\u4f4f\u3080\u8fb2\u696d\u306e\u7537\u6027\uff08\uff17\uff17\uff09\u3067\u3001\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\uff12\uff18\u5206\u306b\u75c5\u9662\u3067\u6b7b\u4ea1\u304c\u78ba\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/04\/02 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>