トラクター横転で病院に搬送の男性が死亡　福岡県八女市

　福岡県警八女署によると、八女市の畑でトラクターが横転し、病院に運ばれたのは同市に住む農業の男性（７７）で、２日午後２時２８分に病院で死亡が確認された。

＝2019/04/02 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]