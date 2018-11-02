「王貞治ベースボールミュージアム」一時閉館

リニューアルオープンする「王貞治ベースボールミュージアム」のイメージ画像（Ｃ）ＳｏｆｔＢａｎｋ　ＨＡＷＫＳ
　ヤフオクドーム内にある「王貞治ベースボールミュージアム」が１日の営業をもって一時閉館した。同ドームの敷地内に建設する商業ビル内に、２０２０年春にリニューアルオープンする。

＝2018/11/02付 西日本スポーツ＝

