「王貞治ベースボールミュージアム」一時閉館

<p>\u3000\u30e4\u30d5\u30aa\u30af\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\u5185\u306b\u3042\u308b\u300c\u738b\u8c9e\u6cbb\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u30df\u30e5\u30fc\u30b8\u30a2\u30e0\u300d\u304c\uff11\u65e5\u306e\u55b6\u696d\u3092\u3082\u3063\u3066\u4e00\u6642\u9589\u9928\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u6577\u5730\u5185\u306b\u5efa\u8a2d\u3059\u308b\u5546\u696d\u30d3\u30eb\u5185\u306b\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff12\uff10\u5e74\u6625\u306b\u30ea\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30a2\u30eb\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u3059\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/02\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>